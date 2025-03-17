Paul George ruled out for season, ending disappointing first 76ers campaign

Paul George’s injury-plagued, deeply disappointing first Sixers season is over.

The team announced Monday that George will not play for the rest of the season, releasing this statement:

“Following consultations with specialists, as part of his treatment plan, Paul George has received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee. Following the procedure, George is medically unable to play and will be out for at least six weeks. Further updates on his recovery will be provided as appropriate.”

George last played on March 4, scoring seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in the Sixers’ loss to the Timberwolves. He’s spoken openly about struggling with multiple “lingering” injuries. In addition to his left knee and left groin issues, George suffered a left pinkie finger injury in January and had to play with a splint upon returning.

On Feb. 20, the nine-time All-Star confirmed a report from ESPN's Shams Charania that he'd recently been receiving injections to manage pain and be able to play games.

“I’m hanging in there,” he said. “I’m just trying to give this team everything I have. The report is true. I am taking some sorts of medicines to kind of play through pain. ... I’m going to try to give it everything I’ve got.”

The 34-year-old forward signed a four-year, $212 million deal to join the Sixers in the summer. Over 41 games, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

As the season wore on and the Sixers failed to overcome a disastrous start in the standings, it grew obvious that the team’s championship ambitions were off the table. George said as much after a blowout defeat to the Bulls on Feb. 24.

“Regardless of who’s playing, who’s not playing, to have (aspirations) or for this group to believe we can be … not even to get to the playoffs, but to make a push toward it … we’ve shown no signs of a team that will compete,” he said. “We just don’t have the habits of a champion or that a playoff-contending team would have.

“So to be honest right now, it’s a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard, try to just keep going for one another, but we’ve shown no signs of — forget championship, but a playoff-contending team here.”

Going into their Monday night matchup against the Rockets, the Sixers sat at 23-44. In all likelihood, they’ll be hoping for a favorable draw in the NBA draft lottery that results in the team keeping its top-six protected first-round pick.

Along with George, Joel Embiid (left knee injury), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) and Jared McCain (left lateral meniscus surgery) have been ruled out for the season.

Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain and right finger sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury) and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion) are among the others on the Sixers’ lengthy injury list.