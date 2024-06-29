Paul George to test free agency after declining option with Clippers, report says

Paul George has declined his $48.8 million option to remain a Los Angeles Clipper, making the nine-time NBA All-Star one of the NBA’s top free agents, ESPN reported Saturday.

The 34-year-old intends to meet with teams in the market for his services with enough cap space and the Clippers beginning Sunday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this past season, which ended with a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.

George joined the Clippers in the summer of 2019 when the team traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Daniel Gallinari and the rights to seven first-round draft picks to Oklahoma City.

The team’s best finish since then was a franchise-first trip to the Western Conference finals in 2021.

Indiana drafted George at No. 10 in 2010. He has rebounded from a serious leg injury suffered during Team USA training camp ahead of the 2014 FIBA World Cup to become one of the league's top wing players.