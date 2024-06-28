Who is the youngest player in the NBA right now?

When it comes to teenage jobs, it doesn’t get much tougher than competing against the best basketball players in the world.

Every year, a handful of teenagers enter the NBA. Years before they are allowed to have a legal drink in the U.S., those young players are thrown into the spotlight in front of full arenas and a national audience.

Of all the players in the league this season, which one was the youngest? And how does his age compare to the youngest player to ever debut in the NBA?

Here’s a look at the youngest players from this season and league history:

Who is the youngest current player in the NBA?

Ulrich Chomche is the youngest player in the NBA after the Toronto Raptors selected him with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Born on Dec. 30, 2005, the Cameroonian big man will not turn 19 years old until well into the 2024 NBA season.

Here is a look at the 10 youngest players in the NBA following the 2024 NBA Draft, listed by their birthdates:

1. Ulrich Chomche, Toronto Raptors: Dec. 30, 2005

T-2. Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder: Aug. 10, 2005

T-2. Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets: Aug. 10, 2005

4. Pacome Dadiet, New York Knicks: July 27, 2005

5. Cameron Christie, Los Angeles Clippers: July 24, 2005

6. Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards: July 21, 2005

7. Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons: July 7, 2005

8. Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards: April 26, 2005

9. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks: April 8, 2005

10. Trentyn Flowers, Los Angeles Clippers: March 8, 2005

Who is the youngest player in NBA history?

Andrew Bynum is the youngest player to ever check into an NBA game. He made his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 2, 2005, just six days after his 18th birthday.

Two Hall of Famers are among the 10 youngest players in league history. Here they are listed by their age when they made their debuts:

1. Andrew Bynum, Los Angeles Lakers: 18 years, 6 days

2. Jermaine O’Neal, Portland Trail Blazers: 18 years, 53 days

3. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers: 18 years, 72 days

4. Darko Milicic, Detroit Pistons: 18 years, 133 days

5. Stan Brown, Philadelphia Warriors: 18 years, 139 days

6. Bill Willoughby, Atlanta Hawks: 18 years, 156 days

7. Tracy McGrady, Toronto Raptors: 18 years, 160 days

8. Yaroslav Korolev, Los Angeles Clippers: 18 years, 181 days

9. Andris Biedrins, Golden State Warriors: 18 years, 217 days

10. C.J. Miles, Utah Jazz: 18 years, 241 days

In 2022, Jonathan Kuminga made history in the Warriors’ second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. At 19 years, 213 days old, the Golden State forward became the youngest player since 1971 to start a postseason game. He also joined Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tony Parker as the only teenagers to score 18-plus points in a playoff game.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article was published in September 2022.