NBA world roasts Nuggets' Nikola Jokic after career-worst shooting game vs. Clippers

The Joker usually has some tricks up his sleeve, but not this time.

Nikola Jokic had the worst shooting night of his career as the Denver Nuggets fell 111-102 on the road to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP missed a career-worst 23 shots, going 9 of 32 from the field. He went 2 of 7 from deep and made both free-throw attempts. But in typical Jokic style, he also recorded a 22-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple double.

It didn't matter this time, though, as Paul George's 25 points, James Harden's 20-point, 11-assist double-double and Ivica Zubac's defense proved superior. The Clippers moved to 10-10 while Denver fell to 14-8.

Here's how NBA fans on social media reacted to Jokic's rough shooting night:

Nikola Jokic tonight:

22 pts, 9-32 FG, 2-7 3 pt pic.twitter.com/kfZz2Dkm8J — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 7, 2023

Jokic tonight:



22 PTS

15 REB

10 AST

9-32 FG



His most missed shots in a game in his entire career. https://t.co/QXPJr3JfC1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2023

JOKIC WENT 9-32 FROM THE FIELD?! 🤮pic.twitter.com/g9QURavSOC — theScore (@theScore) December 7, 2023

Jokic tonight:



🧱 22 PTS

🧱 9-32 FG

🧱 2-7 3P



More bricks (23) than points. pic.twitter.com/ZcuUCW3xwC — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) December 7, 2023

nuggets waste mpj shooting 87.5% cause jokic went 9/32 pic.twitter.com/d9jDZ6NtUR — dnvr (@ps2islandd) December 7, 2023

Jokic finally playing bad against us after 5 years! pic.twitter.com/JkzcVz13ue — KlawMuse (@kawhistan02) December 7, 2023

Jokic missed a floater off two man game? What did he DRINK — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) December 7, 2023

Jokic has had "bad games for him" but hasn't had an actual bonafide bad game in years. This was a bad game. — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) December 7, 2023

Jokic is just a glorified Cody zeller in an elite system pic.twitter.com/5hmOP57C62 — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) December 7, 2023

Jokic will look to rectify his shooting touch on Friday when the Nuggets host the Houston Rockets.