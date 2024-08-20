The Paris Olympics fed basketball fans for two weeks, but soon that'll be several months.

With the Olympics in the rearview mirror following Team USA's five-peat, next up is NBA action that is not so far away.

The Boston Celtics will be hoping to defend its title, while other contenders -- like the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks -- strengthened their respective rosters in hopes of dethroning the reigning champions.

So, when does the NBA begin? Here's what to know for 2024-25:

When are 2024-25 NBA media days?

The first media days are set for Tuesday, Sept. 24. Only the Celtics and Denver Nuggets will participate.

The remaining 28 teams will have their media days on Monday, Sept. 30, one day before practice can begin.

When is the 2024-24 NBA preseason?

Preseason will begin with the Abu Dhabi games on Friday, Oct. 4, which features the Celtics versus the Nuggets.

When does the 2024-25 NBA season begin?

The 2024-25 NBA regular season will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The two-game slate will feature the Celtics versus the Knicks first before the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

When does the 2024-25 NBA Cup begin?

The in-season tournament, now named the Emirates NBA Cup, will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Lakers are the reigning champions.

When is the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline?

Teams can make their final trades on Thursday, Feb. 6.

When is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors, is set for Sunday, Feb. 16.

When does the 2024-25 NBA regular season end?

Regular-season action will conclude on Sunday, April 13.

When is the 2024-25 NBA play-in tournament?

After the regular season concludes, the play-in tournament will run from Tuesday, April 15 to Friday, April 18.

When do the 2025 NBA playoffs begin?

The NBA playoffs will begin right after the in-season tournament on Saturday, April 19.

What are the 2025 NBA Finals dates?

There are no specific dates for the 2025 NBA Finals yet, though it is expected to transpire around late May to early June.

