When do the conference finals of the NBA playoffs start?

Three NBA teams are on the brink of advancing in the 2024 playoffs.

The reigning champion No. 2 Denver Nuggets have ripped off three straight victories over the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves after falling into a 2-0 second-round series hole. Nikola Jokic and Co. are now one win away from going back to the Western Conference Finals.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the No. 1 Boston Celtics and No. 2 New York Knicks appear to be on a collision course. Boston holds a 3-1 series lead over the banged-up No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers, while the banged-up Knicks regained control of their series with a Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers.

As the next round approaches, here's what to know about the 2024 Western and Eastern Conference Finals:

When do the 2024 NBA Eastern, Western Conference Finals start?

The conference finals are slated to begin Tuesday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 22, though the start dates could be moved up to Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20 if second-round matchups end early enough.

What is the NBA playoff bracket?

Here's a look at the potential conference final matchups:

East: No. 1 Boston Celtics/No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 New York Knicks/No. 6 Indiana Pacers

West: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder/No. 5 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 2 Denver Nuggets/No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves

When do the 2024 NBA Finals start?

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 6.

What is the 2024 NBA Finals schedule?

Here's the full schedule for this year's Finals (* = if necessary):

Game 1: Thursday, June 6

Game 2: Sunday, June 9

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12

Game 4: Friday, June 14

Game 5*: Monday, June 17

Game 6*: Thursday, June 20

Game 7*: Sunday, June 23

