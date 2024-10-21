NBA MVP has become an international award in recent years, and oddsmakers expect that trend to continue this upcoming season.
The last six MVP awards have been handed out to players born outside the U.S., with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic earning the honor for the third time in his career last season.
This season, a couple of guards out west are the leaders of the pack, while some perennial winners are a bit further behind.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
With the NBA season tipping off on Tuesday, here's a look at the 2024-25 NBA MVP odds.
2024-25 NBA MVP odds
Fresh off his first NBA Finals appearance, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has the top MVP odds entering 2024-25.
Second is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season.
The third and fourth spots belong to Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have combined to win five of the last six NBA MVP trophies.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is the first U.S.-born player on the list, followed respectively by Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum to round out the seven players with the lowest odds to win.
Here's a glance at the consensus NBA MVP odds for the 2024-25 season (via The Action Network).
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: +350
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: +400
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: +450
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +850
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: +1200
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks: +1400
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +1500
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: +1700
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +2500
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: +3500
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: +5000
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: +7000
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans: +8000
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: +10000
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers: +10000
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +10000
NBA MVP winners
Following Derrick Rose's retirement, just eight active NBA players have earned an MVP award.
- LeBron James: 4 (2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13)
- Nikola Jokic: 3 (2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 2 (2018-19, 2019-20)
- Steph Curry: 2 (2014-15, 2015-16)
- Joel Embiid: 1 (2022-23)
- James Harden: 1 (2017-18)
- Russell Westbrook: 1 (2016-17)
- Kevin Durant: 1 (2013-14)