Here are the NBA's highest-paid players for the 2024-25 season

The top basketball players in the world are breaking the bank.

Jayson Tatum is the latest superstar to cash in. Fresh off his first NBA championship, the All-NBA forward inked a record-setting, supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics that includes $314 million over five years starting with the 2025-26 season.

Tatum is now the owner of the NBA's most lucrative contract, taking the title from Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown, who signed a record-breaking contract in the 2023 offseason before going on to earn NBA Finals MVP honors.

Still, Tatum and Brown will not be the highest-paid players in 2024-25 as they attempt to defend their NBA title, and other rising superstars like Luka Doncic and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander are expected to surpass their total contract values as soon as next summer.

For now, here are the NBA's highest-paid players based on 2024-25 salary, 2025-26 salary, annual value and total contract value, as of July 2, 2024. Annual value and total contract value take into account the contracts the players are playing under for the 2024-25 season, so Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and others who signed extensions this offseason are not featured as they continue to finish out their previous deals.

NBA's highest-paid players: 2024-25 season

1. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: $55,761,216

T-2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $51,415,938

T-2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $51,415,938

4. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns: $50,203,930

5. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: $49,856,021

T-6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $49,205,800

T-6. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $49,205,800

T-6. Karl-Anthony-Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $49,205,800

T-6. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: $49,205,800

T-6. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers: $49,205,800

NBA's highest-paid players: 2025-26 season

1. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: $59,606,817

T-2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $55,224,526

T-2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $55,224,526

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: $54,126,450

T-5. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: $54,126,380

T-5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $54,126,380

T-5. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks: $54,126,380

8. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns: $53,666,270

9. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: $53,282,608

T-10. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $53,142,264

T-10. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $53,142,264

T-10. Karl-Anthony-Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $53,142,264

NBA's highest-paid players: Annual value

1. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $57,078,728

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $55,224,526

T-3. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $55,110,496

T-3. Karl-Anthony-Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $55,110,496

5. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: $53,838,416

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: $53,320,232

7. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers: $52,896,235

8. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns: $50,203,930

9. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: $49,835,267

T-10. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: $48,924,624

T-10. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: $48,924,624

NBA's highest-paid players: Total contract value

1. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $285,393,640

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $276,122,630

3. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns: $251,019,650

T-4. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: $244,623,120

T-4. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: $244,623,120

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo: $228,200,420

T-7. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $220,441,984

T-7. Karl-Anthony-Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $220,441,984

9. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: $215,353,664

T-10. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: $215,159,700

T-10. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: $215,159,700

T-10. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls: $215,159,700