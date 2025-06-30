It's been a hectic start to the NBA offseason -- and the action won't be slowing down.

The 2025 NBA free agency period opened Monday as a long list of veterans hit the open market. The start of free agency comes less than a week after the 2025 NBA Draft was held.

This offseason has already seen the likes of Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Desmond Bane, Anfernee Simons and Jalen Green change teams, among others. So, which other notable names will be on the move?

From the best available players and more, here's what to know about NBA free agency:

When does NBA free agency start in 2025?

Teams were allowed to start negotiating and striking deals with free agents from rival clubs starting at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT on Monday, June 30.

But contracts can't be made official until Sunday, July 6.

What is the NBA salary cap in 2025-26?

The salary cap for 2025-26 is set at $154.6 million, the NBA confirmed Monday. That marks a roughly $14 million increase from last season.

The luxury tax is $187.9 million, with the first apron at $195.9 million and the second apron at $207.8 million.

Who are the best NBA free agents in 2025?

Here's a look at the top names on the open market. This list will be updated with reported deals as free agents get scooped up (players listed alphabetically by last name):

Guards

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves -- reportedly signing with Hawks for 4 years, $62M

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons

Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards

Bruce Brown Jr., New Orleans Pelicans -- reportedly signing with Nuggets for 1 year

Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (buyout)

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks

Javonte Green, Cleveland Cavaliers

Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls (restricted)

Eric Gordon, Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (restricted)

Tim Hardaway Jr., Detroit Pistons

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic

Aaron Holiday, Houston Rockets -- reportedly re-signing with Rockets for 1 year, minimum

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers -- reportedly signing with Grizzlies for 3 years, $28M

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls -- reportedly re-signing with Bulls for 3 years, $24M

Cory Joseph, Orlando Magic

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies

Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks -- reportedly signing with Pistons for 2 years, $29M

Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets

De'Anthony Melton, Brooklyn Nets

Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs

Cameron Payne, New York Knicks

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks -- reportedly re-signing with Bucks for 2 years, $11M

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets -- reportedly signing with Mavericks for 2 years, $13M

Dennis Schröder, Detroit Pistons -- reportedly signing with Kings

Landry Shamet, New York Knicks

Cameron Thomas, Brooklyn Nets (restricted)

Gary Trent Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets

Delon Wright, New York Knicks

Wings

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (restricted) -- reportedly re-signing with Grizzlies for 3 years, $52.5M

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers -- reportedly re-signing with Clippers for 2 years, $11.5M

Brandon Boston Jr., New Orleans Pelicans

Amir Coffey, Los Angeles Clippers

Dorian Finney-Smith, Los Angeles Lakers -- reportedly signing with Rockets for 4 years, $53M

Jeff Green, Houston Rockets -- reportedly re-signing with Rockets for 1 year, minimum

Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic

Johnny Juzang, Utah Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (restricted)

Jake LaRavia, Sacramento Kings -- reportedly signing with Lakers for 2 years, $12M

Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings

Doug McDermott, Sacramento Kings

Taurean Prince, Milwaukee Bucks

Antonio Reeves, New Orleans Pelicans (restricted)

Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets -- reportedly re-signing with Rockets for 1 year, $3M

Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers

Bigs

Precious Achiuwa, New York Knicks

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trial Blazers (buyout)

Marvin Bagley III, Memphis Grizzlies

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors

Thomas Bryant, Indiana Pacers

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks -- reportedly signing with Rockets for 3 years, $21.5M

Luka Garza, Minnesota Timberwolves -- reportedly signing with Celtics for 2 years, $5.5M

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers (restricted)

Luke Kornet, Boston Celtics -- reportedly signing with Spurs for 4 years, $41M

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors -- reportedly signing with Pelicans for 2 years, $16M

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks -- reportedly signing with Clippers for 2 years, $18M

Sandro Mamukelashvili, San Antonio Spurs

Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks

Paul Reed, Detroit Pistons -- reportedly re-signing with Pistons for 2 years, $11M

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets -- reportedly re-signing with Nets for 2 years, $12M

Ben Simmons, Los Angeles Clippers

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic

Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets

Guerschon Yabusele, Philadelphia 76ers

