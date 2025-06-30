It's been a hectic start to the NBA offseason -- and the action won't be slowing down.
The 2025 NBA free agency period opened Monday as a long list of veterans hit the open market. The start of free agency comes less than a week after the 2025 NBA Draft was held.
This offseason has already seen the likes of Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Desmond Bane, Anfernee Simons and Jalen Green change teams, among others. So, which other notable names will be on the move?
From the best available players and more, here's what to know about NBA free agency:
When does NBA free agency start in 2025?
Teams were allowed to start negotiating and striking deals with free agents from rival clubs starting at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT on Monday, June 30.
But contracts can't be made official until Sunday, July 6.
What is the NBA salary cap in 2025-26?
The salary cap for 2025-26 is set at $154.6 million, the NBA confirmed Monday. That marks a roughly $14 million increase from last season.
The luxury tax is $187.9 million, with the first apron at $195.9 million and the second apron at $207.8 million.
Who are the best NBA free agents in 2025?
Here's a look at the top names on the open market. This list will be updated with reported deals as free agents get scooped up (players listed alphabetically by last name):
Guards
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves -- reportedly signing with Hawks for 4 years, $62M
- Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons
- Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards
- Bruce Brown Jr., New Orleans Pelicans -- reportedly signing with Nuggets for 1 year
- Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (buyout)
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
- Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks
- Javonte Green, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls (restricted)
- Eric Gordon, Philadelphia 76ers
- Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (restricted)
- Tim Hardaway Jr., Detroit Pistons
- Gary Harris, Orlando Magic
- Aaron Holiday, Houston Rockets -- reportedly re-signing with Rockets for 1 year, minimum
- Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers -- reportedly signing with Grizzlies for 3 years, $28M
- Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls -- reportedly re-signing with Bulls for 3 years, $24M
- Cory Joseph, Orlando Magic
- Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies
- Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks -- reportedly signing with Pistons for 2 years, $29M
- Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets
- De'Anthony Melton, Brooklyn Nets
- Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs
- Cameron Payne, New York Knicks
- Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks -- reportedly re-signing with Bucks for 2 years, $11M
- Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
- D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets -- reportedly signing with Mavericks for 2 years, $13M
- Dennis Schröder, Detroit Pistons -- reportedly signing with Kings
- Landry Shamet, New York Knicks
- Cameron Thomas, Brooklyn Nets (restricted)
- Gary Trent Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
- Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets
- Delon Wright, New York Knicks
Wings
- Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (restricted) -- reportedly re-signing with Grizzlies for 3 years, $52.5M
- Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers -- reportedly re-signing with Clippers for 2 years, $11.5M
- Brandon Boston Jr., New Orleans Pelicans
- Amir Coffey, Los Angeles Clippers
- Dorian Finney-Smith, Los Angeles Lakers -- reportedly signing with Rockets for 4 years, $53M
- Jeff Green, Houston Rockets -- reportedly re-signing with Rockets for 1 year, minimum
- Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic
- Johnny Juzang, Utah Jazz
- Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (restricted)
- Jake LaRavia, Sacramento Kings -- reportedly signing with Lakers for 2 years, $12M
- Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings
- Doug McDermott, Sacramento Kings
- Taurean Prince, Milwaukee Bucks
- Antonio Reeves, New Orleans Pelicans (restricted)
- Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets -- reportedly re-signing with Rockets for 1 year, $3M
- Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers
Bigs
- Precious Achiuwa, New York Knicks
- Deandre Ayton, Portland Trial Blazers (buyout)
- Marvin Bagley III, Memphis Grizzlies
- Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors
- Thomas Bryant, Indiana Pacers
- Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks -- reportedly signing with Rockets for 3 years, $21.5M
- Luka Garza, Minnesota Timberwolves -- reportedly signing with Celtics for 2 years, $5.5M
- Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers
- Al Horford, Boston Celtics
- Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers (restricted)
- Luke Kornet, Boston Celtics -- reportedly signing with Spurs for 4 years, $41M
- Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors -- reportedly signing with Pelicans for 2 years, $16M
- Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks -- reportedly signing with Clippers for 2 years, $18M
- Sandro Mamukelashvili, San Antonio Spurs
- Larry Nance Jr., Atlanta Hawks
- Paul Reed, Detroit Pistons -- reportedly re-signing with Pistons for 2 years, $11M
- Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets -- reportedly re-signing with Nets for 2 years, $12M
- Ben Simmons, Los Angeles Clippers
- Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
- Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic
- Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets
- Guerschon Yabusele, Philadelphia 76ers
Reports via Chris Haynes, ESPN's Shams Charania, The Athletic's Kelly Iko, The Athletic's Fred Katz, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto