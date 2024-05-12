Atlanta Hawks jump 9 spots to win NBA draft lottery. Here are the full results

In one of the least-anticipated NBA draft lottery's in recent memory, the ping pong balls bounced in the Atlanta Hawks' favor.

The Hawks will pick No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after winning the lottery on Sunday.

Atlanta had just a 3% chance of picking first after entering the lottery with the 10th-best odds. This is the first time in franchise history that the Hawks have won the lottery. The Hawks finished 36-46 last season, losing in the play-in game to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Behind the Hawks, the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs rounded out the top-four picks. The Detroit Pistons, who entered the lottery with the best odds, dropped to the No. 5 pick.

Here's the full results from the lottery:

Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets) San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets) Sacramento Kings Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors)

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft? Who are the top prospects?

Last year, the prize awaiting the lottery-winning San Antonio Spurs was obvious. Victor Wembanyama was the consensus top pick, and he validated that selection by unanimously winning Rookie of the Year.

There's isn't the same conviction at the top of the draft in 2024, which will leave the Hawks with an interesting decision.

The international trio of Zaccharie Risacher (6-foot-9 forward from France), Alexandre Sarr (7-foot-1 big from France) and Nikola Topic (6-foot-6 guard from Serbia) will be in consideration. Then there's collegiate stars Donovan Clingan (UConn center), Stephon Castle (UConn guard), Reed Sheppard (Kentucky guard) and Rob Dillingham (Kentucky guard). Additionally, G League Ignite standouts Matas Buzelis (6-foot-11 forward) and Ron Holland (6-foot-8 forward) could be in the mix.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

For the first time since the league shortened the draft to two rounds, the NBA will make picks over two nights.

The first round is set for Wednesday, June 26, followed by the second round on Thursday, June 27.

Where is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Both days of the draft will take place in New York City, but each night will be held at a different location.

The first round will be held at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Then, the second round will be at ESPN's Seaport District Studios in Manhattan.

Full 2024 NBA Draft order

With the lottery now completed, the full order of the 30 first-round picks is set.

Here's the full first-round NBA draft order: