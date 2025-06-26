Tracking every first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

New talent is coming to the NBA.

The 2025 draft is introducing a wide range of players, with Duke prospect Cooper Flagg the most coveted player of this class, going first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

Flagg was joined by fellow Blue Devil Kon Knueppel in the top five after the Charlotte Hornets took the wing at No. 4 overall. Rutgers also saw two prospects go in the first five, as the San Antonio Spurs took combo guard Dylan Harper at No. 2 while the Utah Jazz picked wing Ace Bailey at No. 5.

In between at No. 3 overall was the Philadelphia 76ers, who added more guard depth alongside Tyrese Maxey with Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe.

The hometown Brooklyn Nets have hoarded first-round picks this year as they look to get back into the playoff mix with a proper core. One of those picks is in the lotter at No. 8, while the rest come toward the back half.

Here's a running list of picks as they are made at the Barclays Center in New York:

2025 NBA Draft first-round pick tracker

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

3. Philadelphia 76ers: V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

5. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

8. Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin, F, BYU

9. Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

10. Phoenix Suns: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

11. Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland): Cedric Coward, G/F, Washington State

12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, F, France

13. New Orleans Pelicans (via Atlanta): Derik Queen, C, Maryland

14. San Antonio Spurs: Carter Bryant, G/F, Arizona

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

16. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Washington Wizards

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Utah Jazz

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. New Orleans Pelicans

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

25. Orlando Magic

26. Brooklyn Nets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns

30. LA Clippers

Jalen Rose breaks down why the Mavericks are an ideal landing spot for Cooper Flagg.