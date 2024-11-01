Michael Jordan made the "double nickel" famous, but other players have pulled off another impressive statistical feat involving two fives.

Victor Wembanyama is the latest star to pull off a "5x5" game on an NBA court. The second-year San Antonio Spurs phenom was an all-around menace against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, posting 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks in a 106-88 victory.

What exactly is a 5x5 game, and how rare is it in the NBA? Let's break it down.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

What is a 5x5 game in basketball?

There are a couple of meanings to 5x5: one in regards to players on the court and another about filling up the box score.

Here, a "5x5" game is not to be confused with a "5-on-5" game in which each team has five players.

Instead, a 5x5 game is when a player gets to five or more in the following five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

How many 5x5 games have there been in NBA history?

As of Nov. 1, there have been 23 5x5 games since the NBA first started recording steals and blocks as official stats in the 1973-74 season.

Who has the most 5x5 games in NBA history?

Houston Rockets legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon has the most 5x5 games in NBA history with six.

With his 5x5 game on Halloween, Wembanyama joins Olajuwon and former Jazz forward Andrei Kirilenko (three) as the only players with multiple 5x5 games in their careers. Wembanyama posted his first in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

How is a 5x5 game different from a "double nickel"?

While a 5x5 game is about all-around impact, the "double nickel" is strictly about scoring.

Five games into his memorable 1995 comeback with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan erupted for 55 points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The performance is remembered as the "double nickel" game.