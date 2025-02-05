Mavericks offering refunds after Luka Doncic trade, fans say

The fan outrage to the Luka Doncic trade continues to hit new levels.

After some fans told NBC 5 that their season ticket prices for next season would soar, some have begun canceling their tickets entirely.

So much so that the Dallas Mavericks have offered refunds to those who have done so, multiple fans told ESPN on Tuesday.

"We value every season ticket member relationship and reps are available to take calls from members with any concerns or questions," Mavs vice president of corporate communications Erin Finegold told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

One fan had said to NBC 5 that their season ticket price would increase by 61%, an increase of sevral thousands of dollars.

The Mavericks are on a road trip until Saturday, Feb. 8, when they host the Houston Rockets, so the new home atmosphere in a post-Doncic world is not yet clear amid the backlash.

Doncic was unveiled by the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, where the superstar said he is determined to win a title for his new team following his shocking and sudden exit.

"You can imagine how surprised I was," Doncic said at his introduction presser. "I was almost asleep, so when I got a call I had to check. It was April 1st. I didn't really believe it at first. It was a big shock. Hard moments for me. It was home."

Dallas acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-rounder from Los Angeles while parting ways with Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

Though Dallas got back a former NBA Finals winner in Davis, its window is much shorter now as the big man turns 32 in March, whereas Doncic is 25. Kyrie Irving, the team's second star, also turns 33 in March.

"I'm sorry they're frustrated, but it's something that we believe in as an organization," Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said Sunday. "It's going to make us better. We believe that it sets us up to win, not only now, but also in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away."

Supporters assembled outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas to bid their farewells and voice their frustrations after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers over the weekend. NBC 5's Keenan Willard has more.