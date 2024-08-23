The annual Kobe Bryant Day is upon us, and as Los Angeles gears up to honor the life of one of its greatest icons, the air is thick with a mix of nostalgia, admiration and deep respect.

Bryant, whose impact on the city transcends basketball, would have been celebrating his 46th birthday on Aug. 23. The following day, Aug. 24, is officially known as "Kobe Bryant Day" or "Mamba Day."

What is Kobe Bryant Day or Mamba Day?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Following Bryant's retirement from basketball in 2016, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti officially declared Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.

The day is a nod to Bryant's two jersey numbers that he wore during his 20-year, Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant won five championships for the purple and gold and was recognized for his talent on the court as well as his philanthropy work, which was dedicated to "improving the lives of youth families in need and encouraging young people to stay active through sports."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (R) gestures while posing with former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant (C), joined by his family and city officials after Bryant was honored at a city council meeting with Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles, California, with the date commemorating the two numbers, 8 and 24, he wore on his Lakers jersey spanning a 20-year career. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

That charity is now known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and is run by Bryant's widow, Vanessa.

In 2020, after Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, along with seven other passengers, tragically died in a helicopter crash, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare Aug. 24 officially "Kobe Bryant Day," as well.

That same year, Nike, launched "Mamba Week," which includes events and programming to honor Bryant, as well as the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

A city dressed in purple and gold

This year's "Mamba Week" features weekend festivities beginning with the launch of the "LA Royal" collection by the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, led by Vanessa Bryant. This line of merchandise, draped in the unmistakable purple and gold, is more than just apparel — it's a piece of Kobe's heart given back to the city he loved. From sweatshirts to shorts, each item is a reminder of his unwavering dedication to Los Angeles, a city that now wears his memory as a badge of honor.

A statue that speaks volumes

Earlier this month, on Aug. 2, a day honoring the numbers of Kobe (No. 8) and Gianna, who wore No. 2, the Lakers unveiled a new statue honoring both the love of both father and daughter just outside Crypto.com Arena.

NBCLA A state depicting Kobe and Gianna Bryant was unveiled Aug. 2, 2024 outside Crypto.com Arena.

This tribute stands tall, casting a shadow that reaches far beyond the arena, symbolizing a legacy that continues to inspire. For fans, this statue is not just a monument; it's a place of pilgrimage, where stories of "Mamba Mentality" are shared, and memories of Kobe's greatness are relived.

Mamba League Invitational: The spirit of competition

The weekend officially kicks off on Aug. 23 with the second annual Mamba League Invitational, a two-day basketball tournament created by Nike. Elite high school athletes from across the nation will gather to showcase their skills, each driven by the ethos Kobe instilled in every player who ever aspired to be great.

Nike constructs the court at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles for the second annual Mamba League Invitational in honor of "Mamba Week" and Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24. Photo courtesy of ESPN Los Angeles.

This event is more than just a tournament; it's a living embodiment of the "Mamba Mentality" — a relentless pursuit of excellence, a celebration of hard work and a testament to Kobe's enduring influence on the game. Last year's event featured LeBron James' son Bryce James, as well as many other top high school players across the country.

Dodger Stadium: A weekend of hoops and homage

Dodger Stadium joins the citywide celebration with a weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays, beginning on Friday, Aug. 23. The matchup not only revives memories of the 2020 World Series but also intertwines the legacies of the Lakers and Dodgers. Friday night will see a Lakers-themed drone show, lighting up the sky in tribute to Kobe and the 2020 NBA champions.

Saturday's game is all about Showtime, with the first 40,000 fans receiving a special Lakers Showtime T-shirt. The shirt, featuring legends like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is a nod to an era that defined basketball and a reminder of Kobe's place in that storied lineage.

Join us at Dodger Stadium on 8/24 to get this Lakers Showtime T-Shirt!



🎟: https://t.co/36IUWLzvoH pic.twitter.com/sYIDzqPM2M — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 19, 2024

Sunday wraps up the weekend with a 1:10 p.m. PT game, where fans will receive a black and gold Kobe Bryant jersey. This jersey, more than just a piece of memorabilia, is a symbol of the legacy Kobe left behind — a legacy that continues to inspire generations. After the game, young fans will get their own moment of glory, running the bases in a stadium where Kobe's name will forever echo.

The Dodgers are giving away an exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey at their game on Aug. 25th 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/MISrSif5uv — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2024

Other Mamba Day celebrations

The Pacific Park Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier will be illuminated Wednesday with the Nos. 8 and 24 and the purple and gold colors of the Lakers. The light show will feature patterns and transitions.

The Pacific Park ferris wheel on the Santa Monica pier is illuminated in purple and gold with the number 24, the team colors and jersey number of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, on Mamba Day in Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 24, 2022.(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Honoring the Black Mamba

As we commemorate Kobe's 46th birthday and Mamba Day, it's clear that his influence on Los Angeles and the world remains as potent as ever. This weekend isn't just about remembering a basketball player — it's about honoring a man who embodied the very spirit of the city he called home.

From the Mamba League to Dodger Stadium, the events of this weekend serve as a powerful reminder that Kobe Bryant's legacy is not confined to the past; it lives on in every corner of Los Angeles, in every aspiring athlete and in the hearts of fans who continue to be inspired by his life.