LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Luka Doncic #77 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the second quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The NBA has been given a gift this week, and it’s not even Christmas.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday February 25, 2025. In what is easily the most highly anticipated regular season matchup of two teams since Shaq and Kobe met as opponents for the first time on Christmas Day 2004.

Tuesday’s matchup marks the first meeting between the Mavs and Lakers since the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and brought Luka Dončić to Los Angeles.

Nobody, including Luka Dončić, saw the trade coming. One moment, he was the face of the Dallas Mavericks, and the next, he was packing bags and hopping on a private jet headed for Los Angeles. But if the shock lingered, he didn’t show it for long.

Slipping into Lakers gold, he embraced the challenge of teaming up with LeBron James. In his Lakers debut on February 10, he eased into the spotlight, dropping 14 points and four assists in just 23 minutes as the Lakers cruised past the Utah Jazz, 132-113.

By Saturday, any doubts about his fit in L.A. had vanished. Against the Denver Nuggets, Dončić looked every bit the superstar Lakers fans hoped for, torching the defending champs for 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. The Lakers didn’t just beat Denver—they buried them, 123-100, snapping the Nuggets’ nine-game win streak in the process.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis’ Mavericks debut hinted at a dominant new chapter—until it didn’t. On February 8, against Houston, he was a force in the first half, piling up 24 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. But an adductor injury cut his night short, sidelining him for weeks before he could truly find his rhythm in a Mavericks uniform.

For Dončić, Tuesday night won’t just be another game. It’s a reunion, a collision of past and present. He spent nearly six seasons leading the Mavericks, and now, for the first time, he will try and beat them as an opponent. The Lakers faithful will roar for him, but somewhere in the crowd, a pocket of Mavericks fans will still see him as theirs. The storylines write themselves, but the one everyone wants to see play out? How Luka Dončić performs against the team he once called his own.

Unprecedented Ticket Demand

The excitement surrounding this game has led to a significant surge in ticket demand. According to Vivid Seats, site traffic for this matchup skyrocketed by 941% following the trade announcement on February 2. Currently, the average ticket price stands at $429, with the lowest available tickets starting at $240. This game is outpacing all Mavericks regular-season matchups from last year in terms of ticket interest.

StubHub reports a similar trend, noting that sales for the February 25 game increased 2.5 times in the 24 hours following the trade announcement. The average price of tickets sold is now $436, reflecting a 15% increase since the trade, with prices starting at $260. This surge has propelled the game to become the Lakers' third best-selling home game of the season, a significant jump from its previous rank at #29.

Fan Attendance and Travel

Fans are going the extra mile to witness this historic event. Data indicates that attendees are traveling an average of 501 miles to be part of the action. Additionally, Vivid Seats' Fan Forecast predicts that 17% of the crowd will be cheering for the Mavericks, a 4% increase from their last visit to Crypto.com Arena.

Don't miss this chance to witness Luka Dončić face off against his former team and see how Anthony Davis adapts to his new role with the Mavericks. Secure your tickets now to be part of this unforgettable night of basketball.