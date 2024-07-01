Klay Thompson planning to join Mavericks on 3-year deal in sign-and-trade: Report

Today marks the end of an era.

After 13 NBA seasons and four championships, Klay Thompson's Golden State Warriors career is over.

Thompson has agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources.

Wojnarowski also reported that Thompson had four-year offers for more money on the table, but decided to take less to pursue a fifth championship with Dallas, who represented the Western Conference in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics this summer.

The Warriors still are working through sign-and-trade details with the Mavericks and a Thompson deal is "not close," TNT's Chris Haynes reported shortly after.

Thompson and the Warriors reportedly began negotiating a contract extension almost one year ago, and after a potentially uncomfortable standoff, it appears the five-time All-Star will take his talents elsewhere.

After missing both the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 seasons with consecutive leg injuries, Thompson triumphantly returned to the court in 2022, where he helped the Warriors secure their fourth championship in eight years.

Thompson then led the NBA in 3-pointers during an up-and-down 2022-23 season before his inconsistencies persisted throughout the 2023-24 season.

In 77 games (63 starts) last season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43.2-percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range for the Warriors in a season that saw him come off the bench for the first time in his career.

Both Thompson and the Warriors were vocal about their desire to work out a deal and for the Splash Brother to finish his illustrious NBA career with Golden State, but it appears Thompson's asking price was too high for the Warriors.