In anticipation of Tuesday night's highly awaited matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, Jordan Brand has unveiled a compelling new advertisement featuring Luka Dončić.

This game marks Dončić's first encounter with his former team since his unexpected trade to the Lakers earlier this month.

The advertisement, released on Jordan Brand's official Instagram account (@Jumpman23), showcases Dončić with his signature vintage car. With George Strait's classic country song "All My Ex’s Live in Texas" playing, the video shows Dončić removing a Texas license plate bearing his iconic No. 77 and replacing it with a California plate. The ad concludes with the bold message: "Full Tank. No Mercy."

The trade, executed on February 2, 2025, sent shockwaves through the NBA community. In a three-team deal, the Mavericks traded Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick. The Utah Jazz facilitated the trade by acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

The decision to trade Dončić, a five-time All-Star and the cornerstone of the Mavericks' franchise, shocked fans and the sports world, including Dončić himself. Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison defended the move, stating, "I believe that defense wins championships," and expressing confidence that Anthony Davis would exemplify the team's envisioned culture.

Dončić, who was blindsided by the trade, has since embraced his new role with the Lakers. In his debut game on February 10 against the Utah Jazz, he contributed 14 points in 24 minutes, leading the team to a 132–113 victory.

As Dončić prepares to face the Mavericks tonight at Crypto.com Arena, the anticipation is palpable. The game not only signifies a pivotal moment in Dončić's career but also highlights the dynamic shifts within the NBA landscape resulting from this landmark trade.

Tipoff between the Lakers and Mavericks is scheduled for 9 p.m. CST.