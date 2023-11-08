James Harden has viral turnover, Nets fans chant ‘Daryl Morey' as Clippers lose again

The James Harden era in Los Angeles is off to a rocky start.

The Clippers dropped to 0-2 with Harden in the lineup after losing to the Nets 100-93 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Harden followed up his 17-point, six-assist Clippers debut with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists against his former team. He also committed five turnovers, one of which was of the viral variety.

In the second quarter, Harden -- one of the NBA's elite passers -- attempted to make a cross-court pass from the corner to Paul George. But the ball sailed well over George's head and wound up in the arms of Nets TV play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, who had an incredible call of the play.

James Harden misfires a deep pass to the Nets announce table 😅 pic.twitter.com/4Dun2867fE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023

Nets fans had some fun at Harden's expense as well. In the game's opening minutes, they trolled the Beard by chanting "Daryl Morey" while he was at the free throw line.

They’re chanting ‘Daryl Morey’ at James Harden 😅 pic.twitter.com/2ODY2arUER — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 9, 2023

The chants followed Harden's latest trade request, this time out of Philadelphia. Harden's years-long relationship with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey became fractured in the offseason, with Harden calling Morey "a liar" and saying he lost trust in Philadelphia's front office.

Harden eventually got his wish as Philadelphia dealt him to the Clippers on Oct. 31, and he's now in the process of acclimating to his fourth different team in as many seasons.

The Sixers, meanwhile, beat the Boston Celtics on Wednesday for their sixth straight win to improve to 6-1.