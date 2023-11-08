How to watch the Hawks vs. Magic Mexico City game

The NBA is heading to Mexico City this week.

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Orlando Magic at Arena CDMX in the capital city of Mexico on Thursday.

The Hawks-Magic contest will mark the NBA's 32nd game in Mexico since 1992, which is more than any other country outside the United States and Canada. Last season, the Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City in December 2022.

This is Hawks' first trip to Mexico, while the Magic have played in the country three times prior since 2012. Both teams are off to 4-3 starts this season and will be looking to stay above .500 when they square off south of the border.

Here's how to watch the international NBA showdown:

When is the Hawks vs. Magic Mexico City game?

The Hawks and the Magic play in Mexico City on Thursday, Nov. 9.

What time does the Hawks vs. Magic Mexico City game start?

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

An overall view of the court at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, ahead of the Hawks-Magic game. (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

What TV channel is the Hawks vs. Magic Mexico City game on?

Hawks-Magic will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also be available locally on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southeast.

How to stream the Hawks vs. Magic Mexico City game live online

Fans can stream the NBA TV broadcast on NBA.com and the NBA app.