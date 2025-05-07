How many NBA teams won a playoff series down 2-0? Cavs need to make rare history

A magical NBA season in Cleveland is suddenly in danger of ending.

The No. 1 Cavaliers, who went 64-18 in the regular season, fell in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the No. 4 Indiana Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton nailing a game-winning 3-pointer close to time expiring.

Indiana stunned Cleveland 121-112 in Game 1, and matters worsened for the Cavs when Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter were ruled out for Game 2 due to injuries. The short-handed Cavs then blew leads on multiple occasions and Haliburton, after fans chanted "overrated" at him, took advantage.

So, what does history say about Cleveland's chances with the series headed to Indiana? Here's what to know:

How many NBA teams won a series down 2-0?

Since 1956, 463 series -- non-seven-games series included -- started with a team winning each of the first two games. In 429 of those, the team with the advantage won. Only 34 were able to overcome the 2-0 deficit, a 7.3% success rate.

How many NBA teams won a conference semifinals series down 2-0?

Narrowing down the numbers to just the conference semifinals, 117 series have seen a team trail 2-0 and just eight (6.8%) came back to win.

How many NBA teams down 2-0 forced a Game 6 or Game 7?

Cleveland has to force either a Game 6 or Game 7 to win the series and advance. Teams down 2-0 forced a Game 6 87 times, but just 14 (16.1%) advanced to the next round.

A Game 7 transpired on 58 occasions, with 14 teams (24.1%) completing the series comeback.

When was the last time an NBA team won a series down 2-0?

Not all hope is lost for Cleveland, as a team has recovered from a 2-0 deficit to win in each of the last four postseasons. And the last team to do it is a familiar face. In the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals, the Pacers came back to beat the New York Knicks in seven games.

