Former NBA player Drew Gordon dead at 33 in car accident

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, older brother of Denver star Aaron, died in a car accident in Portland, Ore., Thursday, the Nuggets confirmed.

Gordon was 33.

The Nuggets posted a statement on social media with the two brothers in the background.

"Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones," the statement read.

Gordon, a San Jose, Calif. native, had a nine-game tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 campaign.

A 6-foot-9 big man, Gordon had college ties with UCLA and New Mexico.

Along with time in the G League, he also played overseas. Some stops included Serbia, France, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, among others.