Ex-NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested on gun and drug charges in Indiana

Rajon Rondo of the Cleveland Cavaliers pauses on the court during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 03, 2022, in Cleveland.

Former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on drug and weapon charges, according to WDRB-TV.

Rondo, 37, was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana. The trooper who pulled him over smelled marijuana and conducted a search of his vehicle. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a spokesman for the Indiana State Police, said the officer found a gun, a "personal use" amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Marijuana remains fully illegal in the state of Indiana.

Rondo was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.

He immediately posted bond at Jackson County Jail, Wheeles said. WDRB-TV did not hear back from an attorney for Rondo and it is not clear when he will be arraigned.

The firearm in Rondo's possession violates of a protective order against him that was part of a settlement with a Louisville woman who accused him in 2022 of brandishing a gun and threatening her life.

Rondo played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers during his 16-year NBA career. He won two NBA championships and was a four-time All-Star.