Bucks waive injured star Damian Lillard to sign free agent Myles Turner: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are making drastic moves.

The team reportedly will waive nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard in order to make room for free agent Myles Turner, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Turner, fresh off a Finals run with the Indiana Pacers, will sign a four-year, $107 million deal with a player option in the final year, Charania reported.

Lillard, who turns 35 this month, suffered a torn Achilles in April during the playoffs -- putting his availability for next season in serious doubt. The Bucks will waive and stretch his contract, spreading out his remaining $113 million as dead money over the next five seasons.

The Bucks' roster shake-up represents a massive shift as they hope to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in town. The Greek Freak reportedly was weighing his future this offseason after Milwaukee suffered its third straight first-round defeat.

Newly-extended general manager Jon Horst has responded to Antetokounmpo's doubts with a busy week of transactions. Longtime center Brook Lopez signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, while the Bucks re-signed key rotation pieces in Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince.

With the Pacers looking at a potential gap year as Tyrese Haliburton recovers from a torn Achilles, Turner is leaving the team that drafted him way back in 2015. The 29-year-old big man has career averages of 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

As for Lillard, the star guard will be forced to join a third team after an unsuccessful two-year stint in Milwaukee. His numbers remained consistent, but he was unable to bring the Bucks back to the big stage after being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday in 2023.

Now, Lillard joins a shrinking list of available free agents. It's unclear what his market could be, given his age and the fact that he is unlikely to suit up next season.