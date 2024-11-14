Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drops NBA season high 59 points vs. Pistons 

The Milwaukee Bucks may look shaky, but Giannis Antetokounmpo sure doesn't.

When the Bucks needed him most against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, Antetokounmpo delivered the most points by a player in an NBA game thus far this season.

Antetokounmpo posted 59 points on 21 of 34 shooting and going 16 of 17 from the foul line to go with 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in an incredible all-around performance.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Milwaukee pulled out the 127-120 win in overtime after outscoring Detroit 16-9 in the period.

GIANNIS CAPS HIS 59-POINT ERUPTION.



BUCKS WIN IT OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/0kqDObrU9g — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2024

While Damian Lillard didn't play due to a concussion, veteran center Brook Lopez came to Antetokounmpo's assistance with 29 points on 9 of 17 shooting overall and 5 of 8 from deep.

Detroit was led by Cade Cunningham's 35 points, while former Buck Malik Beasley dropped 26 points with an 8-for-16 clip from deep.

Milwaukee picked up just its fourth win of the season to move to 4-8 under Doc Rivers. After winning its season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, it proceeded to lose six in a row.

The Bucks have several roster flaws that are gradually coming to light, but there's no doubt Antetokounmpo can put the team on his back. However, doing so against tougher opposition won't be a given.

These NBA teams had the best starts to an NBA season, going on double-digit winning streaks to start a season undefeated.