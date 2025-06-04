Celtics Player Spotlight: Can Xavier Tillman fill larger role in 2025-26?

Xavier Tillman Sr. was acquired by the Boston Celtics before the 2024 NBA trade deadline, and he gave them some good minutes in the playoffs during their championship run.

But he was not able to build on that momentum during the 2024-25 campaign.

Tillman was limited to just 33 games for the Celtics this past season. He appeared in 54 games between the C's and Grizzlies in 2023-24.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

What can we expect from Tillman going forward?

As we continue our "Celtics Player Spotlight" series, let's recap Tillman's 2024-25 season and analyze how he fits into Boston's lineup for 2025-26:

2024-25 Season Recap

Despite the Celtics losing Kristaps Porzingis for 40 games and managing 39-year-old veteran Al Horford's workload, Tillman still wasn't able to carve out a consistent role in the frontcourt. He averaged 13.7 minutes, 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 20 appearances for Boston post-trade deadline in 2023-24, but those numbers dipped to 7.0 minutes, 1.0 point and 1.3 rebounds per game this season.

Tillman went from getting real minutes in the 2024 NBA Finals to only appearing in one playoff game this season -- the end of Game 6 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tillman shot just 24.5 percent from the field and 15.6 percent from 3-point range. He hasn't provided much offense at all, and his inability to be even somewhat of a threat from beyond the arc is concerning.

Tillman is an above-average defender who's versatile enough to guard players on the perimeter and handle centers in the paint. But for him to earn a regular spot in the rotation, he has to give the C's some kind of offensive spark off the bench.

Contract details

Tillman has one more year left on his contract. His salary cap hit for 2025-26 is $2.55 million, per Spotrac.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Potential roles for 2025-26

Scenario 1: Tillman helps C's address lack of frontcourt depth

Tillman played a meaningful role in the Grizzlies' playoff rotation two years ago, and he was given playoff minutes for the Celtics in 2023-24. He has shown an ability to be a useful player off the bench.

The Celtics could be lacking in frontcourt depth next season if Al Horford and/or Luke Kornet depart in free agency. In that case, Tillman likely would compete with Neemias Queta for more minutes.

Scenario 2: Tillman's offense continues to struggle, role is mostly unchanged

The Joe Mazzulla-led Celtics take a ton of 3-pointers. They set league records this season for 3-point shots attempted and made. But you don't have to be a lights-out shooter to thrive in this system -- Luke Kornet has become a very effective player despite shooting almost no 3-pointers.

The difference with Kornet is that he's able to score in other ways, particularly on pick-and-roll plays and lobs. Tillman has not shown that kind of ability on a consistent basis in Boston.

If Tillman worked on his 3-point shot in the offseason and was able to hit around 30 percent of his attempts next season, that would make him a lot more playable. Shooting 24.5 percent from the floor and 15.4 percent from 3-point range isn't going to cut it.

Final thoughts

The Celtics shouldn't give up on Tillman. When healthy, he can play 10-15 minutes per game and provide good defense and maybe a little scoring. He's also making very little money, which is valuable to a team like the Celtics that has an expensive roster in the second apron. The C's need as many low-cost contributors as they can get.