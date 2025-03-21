Wyc Grousbeck reveals message to Tatum, Brown about team's sale

The Boston Celtics have a new majority owner, and it's a group led by a fan of the historic franchise.

William Chisholm, a Massachusetts native and lifelong C's fan, is set to take over the team for an American-record $6.1 billion.

The role with come with lofty expectations given the Celtics are a league-high 18-time champions, while also being in the middle of a robust repeat bid.

So, how did the players and coaches handle the change without not being involved directly in the process? Now former majority owner Wyc Grousbeck told NBC Sports Boston he spoke to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla and Brad Stevens and assured them the change would be smooth.

"I've actually talked to Jayson, Jaylen, Joe and Brad and said, 'Just so you know...these small group of finalists are all great and they can all do the job, and we won't let it go to anybody who would fall short of that,'" Grousbeck said. "I told them basically just a few days ago when I saw them all at practice, 'It's OK. Don't put it on your mind. Take it off your mind if you can. Because we've got you, this is going to go fine.'"

And what was the response like? Full confidence.

"They said we trust you," Grousbeck said. "Jayson Tatum literally looked at me and said, "I trust you, Wyc. Got it.' And with good reason, hopefully, that he trusts me. Everything's good on that front."

Taking over the Celtics will also be Chisholm's first time in such a role. Grousbeck has experienced several highs and lows since being the majority owner and team governor in 2002. He explained what advice he offered Chisholm to support the transition.

"Be yourself," Grousbeck said. "You are a fan. The fans are going to love you. We're not going to win every game together. They want to see that you care, that you're a fan who bought the team. That's our group here, we're fans who bought this team. You're a fan who's buying in...we're going to be fans who's running this team for Celtic pride on and off the court...When you do that, everything else follows."