Who will emerge from pack of recent Celtics draft picks?

Don't let the additions of Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague fool you. The Boston Celtics still belong to the kids.

We're talking, of course, about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: two No. 3 overall picks who have become Boston's two best players before their 25th birthdays. (Tatum turned 22 in March; Brown turned 24 in October.)

But the Celtics' youth movement extends beyond their dynamic duo. Nine of the 18 players on the current roster are south of 25, while 13 C's have three years of NBA experience or less.

That's a pretty green bunch, and if Boston expects to be a serious title contender, it will need its young players whose names don't begin with "Jay" to step up -- especially with Kemba Walker sidelined to start the season.

Who might rise to the challenge, you ask? We ranked the nine Celtics players eligible for our "20 Under 25" series (you can vote here) based on their current or potential impact in Boston.

You can probably guess the top two.