White joins Michael Jordan as only players to achieve this NBA playoff feat

Whenever you can join Michael Jordan in making NBA playoff history, it's a pretty impressive accomplishment. And that's exactly what Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did Saturday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.
White saved the Celtics' season and forced a Game 7 back in Boston on Monday night with a buzzer-beating putback in the final second -- literally -- of the fourth quarter.
Celtics Talk POSTGAME POD: Derrick White extends Celtics' season with epic Game 6 buzzer-beater | Listen & Subscribe
The dramatic finish gave the C's a 104-103 win and left Heat fans at Kaseya Center absolutely stunned.
White's buzzer-beater is the sixth in league history for a team facing elimination. He also became just the second player ever to hit a winning shot at the buzzer in a playoff game when his team was trailing at the time -- Miami led 103-102 with three seconds remaining before the final sequence.
Boston Celtics
The only other player to accomplish this feat is Jordan, who sank a buzzer-beater in Game 5 of the Chicago Bulls' first-round series versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.
The Heat led this series 3-0 at one point, and now they are facing the possibility of becoming the first team in league history ever to blow that kind of series advantage.
Game 7 is Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The atmosphere is going to be incredible, and one team will punch its ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals.