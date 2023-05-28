White joins Michael Jordan as only players to achieve this NBA playoff feat

Whenever you can join Michael Jordan in making NBA playoff history, it's a pretty impressive accomplishment. And that's exactly what Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did Saturday night in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

White saved the Celtics' season and forced a Game 7 back in Boston on Monday night with a buzzer-beating putback in the final second -- literally -- of the fourth quarter.

The dramatic finish gave the C's a 104-103 win and left Heat fans at Kaseya Center absolutely stunned.

DERRICK WHITE SAVES THE CELTICS SEASON. pic.twitter.com/566F29RWEV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

White's buzzer-beater is the sixth in league history for a team facing elimination. He also became just the second player ever to hit a winning shot at the buzzer in a playoff game when his team was trailing at the time -- Miami led 103-102 with three seconds remaining before the final sequence.

The only other player to accomplish this feat is Jordan, who sank a buzzer-beater in Game 5 of the Chicago Bulls' first-round series versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.

Derrick White is the 2nd player in NBA history to make a game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination and his team trailed prior to the shot.



The other player to do this? Michael Jordan in 1989 vs the Cavaliers.



h/t @bball_ref pic.twitter.com/kQA6mJrOee — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2023

The Heat led this series 3-0 at one point, and now they are facing the possibility of becoming the first team in league history ever to blow that kind of series advantage.

Game 7 is Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The atmosphere is going to be incredible, and one team will punch its ticket to the 2023 NBA Finals.