What's next on C's to-do list after Porzingis trade?

UPDATE (Thursday, June 22 at 12:50 a.m. ET): The Celtics reportedly are finalizing a three-team trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies. The Celtics are acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks. The Grizzlies are getting Marcus Smart. The Wizards are adding Tyus Jones, Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and a 2023 second-round pick. Click here for the full details.

--End of Update--

Assuming the deal goes through, Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics checked off the first major offseason move on their to-do list on Wednesday.

They reportedly are on the verge of acquiring big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari would be the outgoing pieces in the deal, which was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Porzingis, 27, would bolster Boston's frontcourt while providing another consistent scoring threat alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The seven-year veteran is coming off the best season of his career (23.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG) and his 65 games played marked his highest total since 2016-17, his second season in the league.

It's a strong start to the Celtics' summer, but Stevens' job is far from over. On Wednesday's Early Edition, former Providence and Iona coach Tim Welsh shared his take on how the C's should proceed if and when the Porzingis trade is finalized.

"They need somebody who can create," Welsh said. "They need somebody who can get in the lane, who can run the team, who can give them a different look than Marcus Smart or Derrick White or even what Brogdon gave them or even what Grant Williams gave them as a kind of a wing type player. A real true guard who can get in the lane, create, understand his role, get multiple assists, can guard different positions out on the floor."

Another avenue as the Celtics look to further improve their roster is Thursday night's NBA Draft. They currently own the No. 35 overall pick, though they could find a way to trade into the first round.

If they do, Welsh has two prospects in mind who he believes would fit well in Boston.

"If they can move up to the end of the first round, they can get a guy like an Andre Jackson who's just a special basketball player from UConn," he said. "He's not a shooter, but so what? I think you have to find skilled basketball players with high basketball IQ.

"Even a Trayce Jackson-Davis from Indiana could be available, an undersized big man. So what? He can play multiple positions. He is a good, solid player. A guy that you can add to the mix. I think that's what they need to do. Keep adding to the mix. Maybe not with a splash, but with good basketball players."

More dominoes could fall ahead of the draft, which is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.