Bobby Marks: D-White trade would command ‘Desmond Bane-plus' offer

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics will be forced to make some tough decisions this summer to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. If they want to accomplish that feat while maximizing their return, they could look to trade beloved guard Derrick White.

Boston must shed roughly $20 million in salary to get under the second apron threshold, and White will cost $28.1 million for the 2025-26 season. Although White played a critical role in the 2024 championship run and remains a key contributor, the Celtics could get an offer they can't refuse. Judging by Sunday's Desmond Bane deal, a White trade would bring a massive haul to Boston.

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a future pick swap. According to ESPN's NBA front office insider and former Brooklyn Nets general manager Bobby Marks, it may take even more than that to pry White from the C's this offseason.

"I think it would have to be a Desmond Bane-plus type offer," Marks said of a potential White trade on NBC Sports Boston's The Off C'season special. "I love Derrick White. Every team needs a Derrick White. I think his salary is really good at four (years) for 118 (million). I think he provides tremendous value for you. I think if you did a Jrue (Holiday) trade, you're probably sliding him. He's probably gonna play on the ball a little bit more.

"It's hard for me because I do think you have to have high-level players around. Jayson (Tatum) is gonna return eventually, and he's gonna return probably better than he was, that you still have to have high-level players still around him."

That doesn't sound like someone convinced a White deal will go down this summer. Trading Holiday, on the other hand, seems like a strong possibility. Marks mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks as potential fits for the 35-year-old guard.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, the Celtics would prefer not to trade White or fellow star Jaylen Brown but are listening to offers on both players. For what it's worth, NBC Sports Boston's Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine said there's "no way in hell" White isn't on the team next season and beyond.

Last season, White notched career-highs in points (16.4) and rebounds per game (4.5) while breaking the Celtics' single-season record for 3-pointers made. He earned All-Defensive nods with Boston in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

