When the Boston Celtics convened for the start of training camp a year ago, there were no shortage of storylines: The offseason was bookended by the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, along with the departure of core members in Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. This was a team still stung by a Game 7 loss at home in the Eastern Conference Finals that denied it a chance to get back to the Finals stage.

Things are a little different this time around. The Celtics are NBA champions and brought back essentially the same roster. So for the fourth installment of our Ramp to Camp 2024 series, we hit our panel with a bit of an open-ended question: What’s one storyline you will be focused on when the Celtics huddle for Day 1 of training camp on Sept. 25?

(Check out the first, second and third installments of Ramp to Camp here.)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Our choice is a storyline that might define Boston’s entire 2024-25 season: Just how willing will this team be to put in the work necessary to end the NBA’s drought of repeat champions, and how do they approach this season after finally reaching the mountaintop?

The 2023-24 Celtics were men on a mission. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were early reports to the Auerbach Center, setting a tone for the entire team. Training camp sessions and even regular-season practices were business-like. The Celtics most certainly had their fun, but even the newcomers marveled at the almost singular focus on getting over the final hurdle and securing Banner 18.

The Celtics have so much talent -- and showed just how dominant they could be last season -- that it sometimes feels like the only team that can stop them from their ultimate goal is themselves. So our entire focus as camp kicks off is how the Celtics are talking about the upcoming challenges, and how they are embracing the obstacles that await.

The good news? Early returns suggest this team will not lack for motivation, and the Celtics already look like they will embrace those challenges.

Tatum and Brown finally got their banner and still found motivation in the way Team USA disrespected them both this summer. Players have joked this summer about how head coach Joe Mazzulla almost immediately turned the page to the team’s championship defense and Mazzulla recently noted how he wants a target on his team’s back (or, as Mazzulla implied, he’d prefer the team wear it right between their eyes).

These feel like encouraging indicators that the Celtics will be able to tap into the same of the same focus and motivation that fueled them a year ago, and that this team might be able to avoid some of the pitfalls that other defending champions have gotten snagged on.

The talent and potential of this team is obvious. The success seems to hinge on being mentally tough enough to embrace the long journey back to a singular goal. After a summer celebrating their successes, we are eager to see how quickly players can turn the page to the next chapter.

Here’s what our panel will be focused on:

John Tomase, Columnist: Is everyone in shape?

Or did anyone let their guard down during a championship summer? Might be the first sign of a rough road ahead.

Tom Giles, Multi-platform host: Motivated Jays?

How motivated will Brown be by the Olympic snub and how motivated will Tatum be by his Olympic role (or lack thereof)? Will they come out of the gates ready to set the world on fire?

Mark Hazlett, Multi-platform producer: Joe Mazzulla

You just know he's more worried about his team falling into complacency than anyone. He's bound to come to camp with some absolutely outrageous methods to keep his guys on their toes. Can't wait to see what they are.

Darren Hartwell, Managing Editor: Mazzulla setting the tone

Mazzulla answered a lot of critics by guiding the Celtics to a title in his second season as head coach. The 36-year-old is a maniacal competitor, though, and we're eager to hear what message he delivers to his players and to the media about putting last season's championship in the rearview mirror.

Justin Leger, Web Producer: Motivated Jays?

How motivated do Tatum and Brown look after their respective Olympic snubs? Without any noteworthy changes to the championship roster, all eyes should be on the Jays to see whether it's clear they have a chip on their shoulder, especially Brown.

Nick Goss, Web Producer: No KP, no problem?

How does the lineup look with Porzingis unavailable for the first few months of the season?

Kevin Miller, VP, Content: The Jays' development

Every year they come back better than the previous season. And can Xavier Tillman be a legit rotation backup for Al Horford?