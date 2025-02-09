New addition Torrey Craig explains what he's hoping to bring to Celtics

The Boston Celtics didn't make a roster addition before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but they made one shortly after it passed.

They signed 34-year-old wing Torrey Craig on the buyout market Thursday night. Craig last played for the Chicago Bulls, who waived him on Monday.

What is Craig hoping to bring to the Celtics?

“Experience and leadership," Craig told reporters Saturday in New York, via SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. "I’ve been on a lot of good teams — just knowing what it takes to win at a high level. Obviously, these guys won it last year, so they know. Just me adding to that and coming in and meshing well with the guys."

Craig isn't expected to play a huge role off the bench, but it's always good to have extra depth in case of injuries.

Craig has 75 games of playoff experience, including a trip to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound forward averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, while also shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range in nine games with the Bulls this season.

He's also able to guard multiple positions, which is always a plus come playoff time.

“Veteran presence. A guy that can adapt to the group, play off of guys, space the floor, set a toughness, be able to guard," Celtics forward Jayson Tatum told reporters when asked what Craig can bring to the team, per Dalzell. "Just another guy that can add to our group and be versatile on both ends of the floor."

Craig will not be in the lineup when the Celtics play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.