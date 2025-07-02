Celtics Summer League 2025: Schedule and projected roster

Boston Celtics fans will get their first glimpse at their new collection of young talent when NBA Summer League tips off later this month.

Their three 2025 NBA Draft picks -- Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams and Max Shulga -- are expected to don Celtics Green for the first time this summer. Boston also has several undrafted rookies on its projected Summer League roster, plus a handful of developmental players with NBA experience under their belt.

Celtics Summer League action will begin on July 11 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Las Vegas. Check out the full schedule and projected roster below:

Celtics Summer League schedule

The first four games will air on NBC Sports Boston. Here's how to watch.

July 11: Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 4 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Grizzlies, 4 p.m. ET July 13: Celtics vs. Knicks, 5:30 p.m. ET*

Celtics vs. Knicks, 5:30 p.m. ET* July 14: Celtics vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET July 17: Celtics vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. ET

Celtics vs. Lakers, 9 p.m. ET Game 5 TBD: Celtics vs. TBD

*Will air around 8 p.m. ET after Connecticut Sun play the Los Angeles Sparks.

Celtics Summer League roster

Celtics VP of Basketball Operations Mike Zarren weighs in on the Celtics' second-round draft picks