Smart is confident entering Game 4: ‘Don't let us get one'

The Boston Celtics are one more loss away from being swept from the Eastern Conference Finals, but they sound pretty loose and confident entering Tuesday night's must-win Game 4 against the Miami Heat.

"I feel very good about tonight. Don't let us get one," Celtics guard Marcus Smart told reporters after Boston's shootaround Tuesday.

Channeling his inner Kevin Millar?

"There you go," Smart replied with a smile.

"Don't let us win tonight"



Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown channel their inner Kevin Millar ahead of tonight's must-win Game 4 pic.twitter.com/du9Qykvw7X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 23, 2023

One of the most played video clips from the Boston Red Sox' historic comeback from down 0-3 against the rival New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series was Millar telling The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy "Don't let us win today" ahead of Game 4 at Fenway Park.

"Don't let us win tonight," Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said after shootaround. "That's our mindset. If you let us get one, we feel confident. We'll come out and play free. Be ready. It should be fun."

No team has ever overcome a 0-3 deficit to win a series in NBA playoff history. The 2004 Red Sox are the only baseball team to do it. It's happened four times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When the Red Sox pulled off their stunning comeback, the team's best players led the charge. David Ortiz was at the forefront, but other veterans such as Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling also stepped up.

Millar, in an interview with Shaughnessy published Tuesday, says the Celtics' stars must do the same if they're going to have a chance at making history.

"I know the Heat are playing great, but the Celtics were total favorites before the series," Millar told the Globe. "The Celtics are better than the Heat. The Heat are playing great now, but your star has to step up. (Jayson) Tatum has to score 45 or 50. End of story. Brown’s got to have 25. That’s what Big Papi did for us, and that’s what the Celtics need right now."