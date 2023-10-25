Seven Opening Night stats to know before Celtics-Knicks

The Boston Celtics' much-anticipated 2023-24 season is set to tip off on Wednesday night.

Boston enters the campaign as the NBA championship favorite following an eventful offseason that included trades for big man Kristaps Porzingis and veteran guard Jrue Holiday. With arguably the best top-six in the league, the Celtics have never been better positioned to bring home the elusive Banner 18. The journey begins with a matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all of the action right here on NBC Sports Boston, starting with Celtics Pregame Live from 6 p.m.

Before you settle in for the action, here are some Opening Night stats to know heading into the Celtics-Knicks showdown, courtesy of C's statistics guru Dick Lipe: