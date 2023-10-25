Seven Opening Night stats to know before Celtics-Knicks

The Boston Celtics' much-anticipated 2023-24 season is set to tip off on Wednesday night.
Boston enters the campaign as the NBA championship favorite following an eventful offseason that included trades for big man Kristaps Porzingis and veteran guard Jrue Holiday. With arguably the best top-six in the league, the Celtics have never been better positioned to bring home the elusive Banner 18. The journey begins with a matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all of the action right here on NBC Sports Boston, starting with Celtics Pregame Live from 6 p.m.
Before you settle in for the action, here are some Opening Night stats to know heading into the Celtics-Knicks showdown, courtesy of C's statistics guru Dick Lipe:
- The Celtics are 47-30 all-time in regular-season openers, though they're 12-17 on the road. The 47 wins marks the most of any NBA team.
- Boston has lost six consecutive season openers while playing on the road. Their last road win to open a season came in 2009 when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 95-89.
- Wednesday's game will be the 11th season opener played between the Celtics and Knicks. Boston is 4-6 in such matchups, including 1-4 at Madison Square Garden. Four of the Celtics-Knicks season openers have gone to overtime, including in 2021 when the C's fell 138-134 in double-OT.
- The Celtics' only season-opener win in New York came on Oct. 27, 1958. That was Tommy Heinsohn's first career game. He had 14 points while Bob Cousy scored 35.
- Most points scored by a Celtic in a regular-season opener:
- 46: Jaylen Brown vs. New York Knicks, 2021
- 35: Jaylen Brown vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2022
- 35: Jayson Tatum vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2022
- 35: Bob Cousy vs. New York Knicks, 1956
- 35: Paul Pierce vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2004
- Jaylen Brown in his last three season openers:
- 2020 vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 33 points (13-24 FG, 3-12 3-PT), five rebounds.
- 2021 vs. New York Knicks: 46 points, (16-30 FG, 8-14 3-PT), nine rebounds.
- 2022 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 35 points, (13-24 FG, 3-8 3-PT), five rebounds.
- Most points in season openers since 2020 (not including Tuesday):
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: 115
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: 114
- James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers: 99
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 88
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: 87