Sam Hauser (ankle) listed as probable for Celtics-Knicks Game 5

The Boston Celtics will have to continue their title defense without Jayson Tatum, who had surgery Tuesday for a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered Monday night in their Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Celtics are now without their best player and have been pushed to the brink of elimination trailing their Eastern Conference semifinals series 3-1.

One positive for the Celtics is that Sam Hauser has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's Game 5 at TD Garden. Hauser sprained his right ankle in the series opener and has missed the last three games.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. New York:



Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) - PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum (right achilles tendon repair) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2025

If Hauser is able to return, that gives head coach Joe Mazzulla another option off the bench as the Celtics search for ways to replace Tatum's team-leading 28.1 points per game in the playoffs.

Hauser is one of the league's best outside shooters. He shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range in the regular season. The Celtics, as a team, have shot just 33.5 percent from beyond the arc in four games versus the Knicks.