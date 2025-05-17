As was the case with the previous five NBA champions, the Boston Celtics were unable to defend their title after falling to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.

Losing superstar forward Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the series was a huge blow to Boston's chances of repeating as champs. The injury also could have a significant impact on how the C's approach the upcoming offseason.

The Celtics have a very expensive roster as a team in the second apron. It would behoove the Celtics to get under the second apron and give themselves some more financial and roster flexibility. Achieving that would require shedding some salary.

It's too early to tell which players could be moved, but it seems unlikely that the Celtics bring back nearly their entire roster for the second straight summer.

Here's what our Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg wrote earlier this week:

"The Celtics are already committed to $228 million in contracts next season. They are nearly $20 million over the second apron, and that’s before addressing a pair of free-agents-to-be in Al Horford and Luke Kornet. The team is currently projected to have a $238 million luxury tax bill, which would push the team closer to a half billion total spend if the roster was maintained."

Here's a full breakdown of the Celtics' contract situations and free agents heading into the offseason:

Under contract in 2025-26

Jayson Tatum : $54.1 million (contract expires after 2028-29, includes player option for 2029-30)

: $54.1 million (contract expires after 2028-29, includes player option for 2029-30) Jaylen Brown : $53.3 million (expires after 2028-29)

: $53.3 million (expires after 2028-29) Jrue Holiday : $32.4 million (expires after 2026-27, player option for 2027-28)

: $32.4 million (expires after 2026-27, player option for 2027-28) Kristaps Porzingis : $30.7 million (expires after 2025-26)

: $30.7 million (expires after 2025-26) Derrick White : $28.1 million (expires after 2027-28, player option for 2028-29)

: $28.1 million (expires after 2027-28, player option for 2028-29) Sam Hauser : $10 million (expires after 2028-29)

: $10 million (expires after 2028-29) Payton Pritchard : $7.2 million (expires after 2027-28)

: $7.2 million (expires after 2027-28) Baylor Scheierman : $2.6 million (expires after 2025-26, team options for 2026-27 and 2027-28)

: $2.6 million (expires after 2025-26, team options for 2026-27 and 2027-28) Xavier Tillman : $2.5 million (expires 2025-26)

: $2.5 million (expires 2025-26) Neemias Queta : $2.3 million (expires after 2026-27)

: $2.3 million (expires after 2026-27) Jordan Walsh: $2.2 million (expires after 2025-26, team option for 2026-27)

The Celtics spent huge money to sign Jayson Tatum and Derrick White to multi-year extensions last offseason. Tatum's supermax contract was the richest in league history at the time.

This offseason should be a little quieter in regards to large extensions, and that's because the team's best players are all under contract for at least two more seasons, with the exception of Porzingis. The veteran center is entering the final year of his deal.

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Team option for 2025-26

JD Davison: $2.3 million

Davison, Boston's second-round pick in 2022, won the 2024-25 G League MVP award this past season for the Maine Celtics. He also played in 16 NBA games this season. If the Celtics make some changes in the offseason, that could open up a larger role for Davison in 2025-26.

Restricted free agents

Drew Peterson

Peterson played in 25 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 7.4 minutes per game. He excelled in the G League, averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 15 games for Maine.

Unrestricted free agents

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Al Horford

Luke Kornet

Torrey Craig

Al Horford is 37 years old but remains a valuable player for Boston as a good outside shooter, a strong defender and the team's best leader. Bringing him back on a team-friendly deal would be a great outcome for the Celtics.

Kornet has emerged as an essential big man off the bench who plays his role very well. He's also highly effective in the pick-and-roll with Jayson Tatum, who has praised Kornet on several occasions. Kornet is great for team morale, too. Re-signing him should be a priority.

Craig was acquired at the trade deadline back in February. He didn't have much of a role for Boston, but he could provide some depth, outside shooting and perimeter defense if brought back. Tatum's injury could give Craig a slightly larger role.