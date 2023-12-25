Report: Celtics interested in Kelly Olynyk reunion

The Boston Celtics could look to an old friend to assist them on their quest for Banner 18.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the C's are interested in a reunion with their former big man Kelly Olynyk. The 32-year-old, who spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston (2013-17), currently plays for ex-Celtics president Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz.

Olynyk is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range through 28 games played this season. He would give the Celtics much-needed frontcourt depth behind 37-year-old Al Horford and the oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis.

The emergence of big man Neemias Queta, however, could convince C's president Brad Stevens and Co. to stand pat. Queta has recently taken advantage of increased playing time with Luke Kornet out due to injury, logging two double-doubles over his last three games.

While an Olynyk reunion makes sense on paper, the veteran 7-footer is owed $12.2 million this season. The Celtics are strapped financially, and trading for him would require Stevens to part ways with another valuable member of their bench unit.

There is still plenty of time for Stevens and the Celtics to figure out how to optimize their roster for the stretch run. The NBA trade deadline is more than a month away on Feb. 8.