Celtics sign free agent Nathan Knight to two-way contract

The Boston Celtics are still making minor tweaks to their roster ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The C's announced Sunday they have signed free agent forward/center Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

Knight joins JD Davison and Neemias Queta as the Celtics' two-way players.

The 26-year-old forward, who's listed at 6-foot-10 and 253 pounds, played in 38 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He made his NBA debut in 2020-21 with the Atlanta Hawks.

Ironically, Knight's best game as a pro came against the Celtics on Dec. 27, 2021, when he scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and four assists in a 108-103 win for the Timberwolves.