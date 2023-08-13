Report: Celtics agreed to training camp contract with ex-Duke guard

The Boston Celtics' training camp roster has increased in size.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Celtics and former Duke guard DJ Steward have agreed to a training camp contract.

Former Duke guard DJ Steward has agreed on a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. He’ll compete for a two-way contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Steward averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in one season at Duke in 2020-21. He went undrafted in 2021 and played on the Sacramento Kings summer league squad.

Steward has spent the last two seasons in the G League with the Stockton Kings. The 21-year-old guard averaged 12 points and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range and 85.2 percent at the free throw line for the Stockton Kings last season.

Teams can have three players on two-way contracts. The Celtics currently have two of those players right now -- J.D. Davison and Jay Scrubb, so there's one more two-way deal available for Steward and others players to compete for.