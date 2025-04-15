‘Celtics City' beyond the episode: Reggie Lewis and a dark time in C's history

Episode 7 of Max's Celtics City docuseries, titled "Not Again," spotlighted a dark era in the franchise's storied history.

Only seven years after Len Bias' tragic death, the Celtics experienced another devastating loss. In July 1993, Reggie Lewis suffered sudden cardiac death at age 27 while working out in preparation for the 1993-94 NBA season.

Lewis, an NBA All-Star in 1992, collapsed on the court three months before his death during Game 1 of the Celtics' playoff series against the Charlotte Hornets. He briefly returned to the game but was eventually pulled again after experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath.

The next day, Lewis was diagnosed with "focal cardiomyopathy," a disease of the heart muscle that can cause irregular heartbeat and heart failure. Lewis was told his condition was likely career-ending, but after seeking a second opinion, he was told he had a less serious and non-fatal condition called neurocardiogenic syncope.

Longtime NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan knew Lewis personally and was in attendance when he collapsed on the court. She recalled Lewis' tragic death during NBC Sports Boston's Keys to the City show recapping Episode 7, as seen in the video player above.

"I saw it in real time, but I don't think I understood. Did he trip on something?" MacMullan said. "I was so relieved when he came back into the game, I really was. Then I saw him go with the team doctor and I thought, 'Well this isn't good.'

"What went on from then on was the worst story in the history of my life and everybody else around it. There was nobody I loved more than Reggie Lewis, that's just the truth. He was a wonderful person, he was a great teammate, never had a technical foul in his entire life, and was an MVP in the community in Roxbury and Dorchester much the way no one since Bill Russell had invested in the community. ... His story deserved a better ending."

Celtics City Episode 7 delved into how the team went downhill following Larry Bird's retirement, spiraling into crisis and irrelevance upon Rick Pitino's arrival in 1997. One month before the 2000-01 season, promising forward Paul Pierce was left clinging for his life after being stabbed in a Boston nightclub. Those 15 years dating back to Bias' untimely death marked a horrific time in franchise history, to say the least.

