The NBA has released dates and times for all first-round series, including the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics' matchup with the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic. That series is set to begin Sunday, April 20, at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

The Magic secured the No. 7 seed by beating the Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday's 7-8 matchup of the NBA tournament, while the Celtics cruised to the No. 2 seed with a 61-21 record, winning 60-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009.

Boston is looking to become the first NBA team to win back-to-back championships since the 2018 Golden State Warriors, and the first Celtics team to repeat since 1969. The C's won 15 of 18 games last postseason to steamroll to their 18th title.

Here's a look at the Celtics' full first-round schedule, with tip-off times already set for Games 1 through 4. Games 2 through 6 will all air on NBC Sports Boston, with play-by-play announcer Drew Carter on the call alongside color analyst Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports Boston will have coverage of every game an hour before tip-off with Celtics Pregame Live, as well as postgame coverage immediately after the game with Celtics Postgame Live.

Game 1: Magic vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 20 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: Magic vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 23 (7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston )

Game 3: Celtics at Magic; Friday, April 25 (7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston )

Game 4: Celtics at Magic; Sunday, April 27 (7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston )

Game 5: Magic vs. Celtics; Tuesday, April 29 (TBD, NBC Sports Boston )*

Game 6 : Celtics at Magic; Thursday, May 1 (TBD, NBC Sports Boston )*

: Celtics at Magic; Thursday, May 1 (TBD, )* Game 7: Magic vs. Celtics; Saturday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

*If necessary