Pritchard, C's role players outclass Knicks' supporting cast in Game 3

In Saturday's Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard showed a national audience why he won the 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in a landslide.

Pritchard propelled the C's to a 115-93 victory with a team-high -- and a playoff career-high -- 23 points off the bench. According to Celtics stats guru Dick Lipe, that marks the most points scored by a Boston reserve in a road playoff game since Kevin McHale against Detroit in 1991.

Pritchard helped the Celtics overcome their recent 3-point shooting woes by making five of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Boston finished 20-for-40 from deep after shooting 25-for-100 across Games 1 and 2.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"We just had to come out and every possession, we had to win every one of them. If it's a loose ball, we gotta win it. If it's a rebound, we gotta win it," Pritchard told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin after the win.

"I knew the shots would eventually fall. We took care of it today, but focus on Monday now."

Pritchard's performance headlined a huge day for the Celtics' supporting cast. C's players not named Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 74 points while Knicks role players (not Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns) totaled only 45 points.

Derrick White and Al Horford added 17 and 15 points, respectively. They shot a combined 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Knicks wing OG Anunoby -- who scored a game-high 29 points in Game 1 -- had just two points on 1 for 6 shooting, while Boston's bench outscored New York's 34 to 21.

Although the 3-pointers jump off the page, Pritchard identified the Celtics' ball security as the reason for their bounce-back win. They had only eight turnovers after recording 16 in Game 2 and 13 in Game 1.

But most importantly, they kept their foot on the gas after blowing consecutive 20-point leads.

"Just our intensity. It didn't feel like we had as many bad turnovers," Pritchard told Chin. "Took care of the rock. And then we controlled the end of quarters, didn't give them any momentum plays, so that's a big factor."

The Celtics, trailing the series 2-1, still have their work cut out for them with Game 4 set to be played in front of the raucous Madison Square Garden crowd on Monday. Pritchard is embracing the challenge.

“You wouldn’t want to be in any other position as a competitor," he told reporters. "This is the best moment you can be in, down 2-0, backs against the wall. You just bring it.”

Tip-off for Monday's Game 4 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.