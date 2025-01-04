Pritchard preaches Celtics' mindset amid strong start to road trip

The Boston Celtics' four-game trip out west to begin 2025 was expected to be among their most difficult stretches of the season. They've stepped up to the challenge with a perfect start to the New Year.

Boston's road trip began with a back-to-back vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Friday. It followed its 118-115 win over Minnesota with a 109-86 victory in Houston despite missing Jaylen Brown (shoulder) for both matchups.

The C's limped into the trip with four losses over their last seven games. Their struggles came at a less-than-ideal time with a daunting four-game slate looming, but Payton Pritchard personified the team's mental toughness after Friday's triumph.

"This was not an easy back-to-back, but no excuses," Pritchard told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "Got to get the job done, and we came out today and competed at a very high level and set the tone, especially in the second half, and got the W. So this is how it's got to be for the rest of the year."

Boston took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, then went on an 11-0 run with superstar Jayson Tatum on the bench to begin the frame. It capped off the 23-point victory with a barrage of 3-pointers to finish the night 19-of-39 (48.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Unsurprisingly, Pritchard was at the center of it all. The NBA Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner ended up with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting (4-6 3-PT) off the bench, including a dagger 3-pointer in the fourth.

"I try to have a complete game," Pritchard told Chin. "I'm not just a 3-point shooter, I'm a complete ball player. I can hit the mid-range if I need to. I can attack the rim, even though I've been missing some left-hand layups. It's been frustrating, but I hit a couple tonight, so I just, you know, showing off the full arsenal. So I've got to take what the defense gives me."

Also starring for the Celtics were Derrick White (23 points, 6-12 3-PT) and Jayson Tatum (20 points, 4-10 3-PT). Jrue Holiday chipped in 14 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Kristaps Porzingis notched 11 points and five rebounds after missing the last four games with a left ankle sprain.

The Celtics' next test will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in a potential NBA Finals preview. OKC enters on a 14-game win streak and leads the Western Conference with a 29-5 record.

Tip-off for Sunday's showdown is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live.