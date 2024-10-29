Trending
Boston Celtics

Pritchard became first Celtics player ever to achieve this feat vs. Bucks

Pritchard is off to a great start through four games for the Celtics.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday night's game between the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden was the Payton Pritchard show.

The Celtics guard came off the bench and scored 28 points thanks to some record-breaking outside shooting in a 119-108 win.

Pritchard caught fire right away and ended up shooting 8-of-12 from 3-point range (10-of-14 overall). He hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the first half alone, which helped the Celtics stay within striking distance of the Bucks, who led 56-53 at halftime.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

More Celtics coverage

Boston Celtics 7 hours ago

Payton Pritchard is thriving as a momentum shifter for Celtics

Boston Celtics 23 hours ago

Celtics-Bucks recap: Pritchard propels C's to thrilling victory

Celtics Press Conference 18 hours ago

Joe Mazzulla: Payton Pritchard is a ‘purist competitor'

Prichard made Celtics history in a few ways versus the Bucks.

For starters, he tied Eddie House's team record for the most 3-pointers made off the bench in a single game. House hit eight 3-point shots against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 28, 2009. Pritchard also became the first C's player ever to make five or more 3-pointers off the bench in at least three consecutive games.

After scoring just three points in a win over the New York Knicks on Opening Night, Pritchard scored 15 against the Washington Wizards, 19 versus the Detroit Pistons and now 28 against the Bucks.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc through four games. He leads the league with 65 points off the bench entering Tuesday.

It's a long season. There are 78 games left on the Celtics schedule. But if Pritchard plays anywhere near this level on a consistent basis, he might become a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award later in the season.

Watch highlights from Payton Pritchard's big night in the Celtics 119-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsPayton PritchardEddie HouseMilwaukee Bucks
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us