Get to know Payton Pritchard: Stats, contract and more

Pritchard has been a key piece off the bench for Boston since being drafted in 2020.

By Justin Leger

Payton Michael Pritchard was selected as the 26th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Oregon product has developed into a key contributor off Boston's bench over his last three seasons.

Get to know more about Pritchard below:

Payton Pritchard's bio

  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 195 pounds
  • Birthdate: Jan. 28, 1998
  • Birthplace: Tualatin, Oregon
  • College: Oregon
  • Drafted: Round 1, Pick 26 in 2020
  • NBA experience: 3 years
  • Jersey number: 11

Payton Pritchard's career NBA stats

Here are some of Payton Pritchard's notable career achievements and statistics:

  • Career-high in points: 38 (April 14, 2024)
  • Career averages (through 2023-24 season)
    • 7.5 points per game
    • 2.4 rebounds per game
    • 2.3 assists per game
    • 86.2% free throw percentage
    • 44.4% field goal percentage
    • 39.5% 3-point field goal percentage

Here are Payton Pritchard's contract details with the Celtics

The Celtics signed Pritchard to a four-year, $30 million contract extension in Oct. 2023.

Pritchard's fully guaranteed deal will keep him in Boston through the 2027-28 campaign.

Payton Pritchard speaks following the Celtics' preseason opener vs. the 76ers and shares his thoughts on his reported 4-year, $30M extension and the positive response he received from fans during tonight's game.

Payton Pritchard's college career

Pritchard committed to the Oregon Ducks as a four-star recruit. As a freshman, he averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 assists. He was the only freshman to start in the Final Four that season.

In his sophomore season, Pritchard averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

As a junior, Pritchard averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds to help Oregon to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He was named MVP of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Pritchard's game reached another level in his senior year. He averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. He became Oregon's all-time assists leader., was a consensus All-American selection, and earned the Bob Cousy Award as the top point guard in the nation.

Payton Pritchard's top highlights

