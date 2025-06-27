Celtics' Summer League roster taking shape after three post-draft additions

The Boston Celtics have imported a handful of new faces over the last 48 hours.

The 2025 NBA Draft was Boston's busiest since 2020, as the Celtics made three selections while swinging a second-round trade. The team selected Spanish guard Hugo Gonzalez in the first round at No. 28 overall, then dealt the No. 32 overall pick to the Orlando Magic for pick No. 46 (Kentucky big man Amari Williams) and pick No. 57 (VCU guard Max Shulga) in addition to two future second-rounders.

Whether Gonzalez will join the Celtics at the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is unclear, as the 19-year-old is still playing overseas for Real Madrid in Spain. But according to multiple reports, Boston did sign a trio of undrafted rookies to participate on its Summer League squad: Penn State forward Zach Hicks, Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg and St. John’s guard Aaron Scott.

Here's a bit more detail on those three players, followed by a projected look at the Celtics' Summer League roster:

Zach Hicks, forward, Penn State

Age: 22

22 Height, Weight: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds

6-foot-8, 205 pounds 2024-25 stats: 11.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 47.1 FG%, 41.3% 3PT

Hicks spent his first two college seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State for his junior and senior years. He posted college career highs in several categories as a senior last season, surpassing the 40 percent 3-point threshold for the first time.

Ben Gregg, forward, Gonzaga

Age: 22

22 Height, Weight: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds

6-foot-10, 230 pounds 2024-25 stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 57.1 FG%, 27.1% 3PT

Gregg spent his entire five-season college career at Gonzaga and improved his field goal percentage in each of the last four seasons. Gregg's 3-point rate dipped from 37.7 percent to 27.1 percent as a senior, however, and he played just 19.9 minutes per game in his final season.

Aaron Scott, guard, St. John's

Age: 21

21 Height, Weight: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds

6-foot-7, 205 pounds 2024-25 stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 38.9 FG%, 29.3% 3PT

Scott spent the first three seasons of his college career at the University of North Texas before transferring to St. John's prior to his senior year. The Texas native struggled with his shot during his final season with the Red Storm.

Projected Celtics Summer League roster

The team should finalize this roster in the coming days before the Summer League begins on July 10, but here's our best guess for what the squad could look like, assuming Gonzalez joins them in Vegas at some point: