NBA Finals predictions: Many experts picking one team to dethrone Celtics

The Boston Celtics are trying to become the first team to repeat as NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors accomplished the feat during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

The league has had five straight different champions, and the last time that happened was 1977 through 1981. Repeating is harder than it's ever been, but the Celtics are well-equipped to end that streak, and their journey begins Sunday with Game 1 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

For starters, the Celtics brought back nearly their entire team from last season's championship. The C's are mostly healthy, too. You could even argue Boston is a deeper team than last season given the improvements that Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet have made.

The Celtics are elite at both ends of the floor and finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 4 in defensive rating.

Despite all of these factors, a lot of people are not picking the Celtics to repeat. Many people think they will get back to the NBA Finals only to lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are a fascinating team. They won 67 games and superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely will win league MVP. Like the C's, the Thunder ranked top-five in both offensive and defensive rating, and they have a deep and super talented roster.

However, the Thunder lack experience. This group has never played beyond the second round of the playoffs. This team also has never dealt with the enormous expectations that come from being the title favorite. The Western Conference has many more title-worthy challengers than the Eastern Conference, as well. OKC might have to go through the Grizzlies, Nuggets and Lakers/Warriors just to reach the Finals. That would be a very tough road.

What do the experts think?

Here's a roundup of their NBA Finals predictions:

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports: Thunder over Celtics in seven

Kevin Pelton, ESPN: Thunder over Celtics in seven

Howard Beck, The Ringer: Thunder over Celtics

Rob Mahoney, The Ringer: Thunder over Celtics

Logan Murdock, The Ringer: Celtics over Lakers in six

Michael Pina, The Ringer: Celtics over Nuggets in seven

John Hollinger, The Athletic: Thunder over Celtics in six

Dan Devine, Yahoo! Sports: Thunder over Celtics

Dan Titus, Yahoo! Sports: Celtics over Thunder

Vince Goodwill, Yahoo! Sports: Celtics over "whomever"

Brad Botkin, CBS Sports: Thunder over Celtics

Sam Quinn, CBS Sports: Thunder over Celtics

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Thunder over Celtics