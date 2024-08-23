Trending
Watch ‘NBA 2K25' cover athlete Jayson Tatum star in new game trailer

The new "NBA 2K25" trailer released this week.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's been a fantastic year for Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics star was selected first team All-NBA for the third straight season. He helped lead the C's to a record 18th NBA championship in June. And earlier this month, Tatum won his second Olympic gold medal with the United States men's basketball team.

Tatum is also winning in the virtual world, too. He is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 videogame -- the latest edition of the super popular videogame franchise from 2K Sports.

2K Sports released a new live action trailer for the game this week that features Tatum and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among other NBA and WNBA players.

Check it out in the video below:

Tatum is the first Celtics player to be on the cover of an NBA 2K game since Kyrie Irving on NBA 2K18.

This year's game is scheduled to be released Sept. 6 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and other platforms.

