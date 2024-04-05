Celtics, NBC Sports Boston to celebrate Mike Gorman's Hall of Fame career on Sunday, April 14

NEEDHAM, MA – April 5, 2024 --The Boston Celtics and NBC Sports Boston will celebrate and honor legendary Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman on Sunday, April 14th both in-arena and on-air throughout the Celtics vs. Wizards game at the TD Garden. This will be Gorman’s final regular season game after 43 years of calling Boston Celtics games.

An extended in-arena halftime will include a formal honoring of Gorman with a video montage; speeches from Celtics ownership; an exclusive interview with Gorman led by his NBC Sports Boston broadcast partner Brian Scalabrine; and other special surprises.

In addition, there will be several other celebratory elements at TD Garden throughout the day, including Gorman branded shooting shirts worn by Celtics players; video wishes from family, friends, and celebrities; special edition ‘Authentic Fan’ cheer cards for all fans; and signage honoring Gorman throughout the TD Garden. Gorman will also be joined by special guests throughout the broadcast.

NBC Sports Boston will be on-site at the TD Garden with live and in-depth coverage of the in-arena events, plus live Celtics Pregame and Postgame shows originating from the arena concourse. Shows and coverage on NBC Sports Boston will feature special guests throughout the night honoring Gorman and his legacy.

In addition to the robust coverage on April 14th, NBC Sports Boston will celebrate Gorman throughout the week leading up with special on-air and online features, highlights, vignettes, and other exclusive Gorman-related interviews and programming.

NBC Sports Boston will also air a 30-minute standalone special “Farewell Mike Gorman” which will debut on Friday, April 12th at 6:30pm.

While April 14th will be Gorman’s last call of a Celtics regular season game, he will culminate his long-time play-by-play career in the NBC Sports Boston booth for the NBA Playoffs beginning April 20 [full schedule to be released at a later date].

“Mike has made an incredible and unforgettable impact on NBC Sports Boston and Celtics fans throughout his 43-year broadcast career as the voice of the Boston Celtics,” said Chris Wayland, President and GM, NBCUniversal Local Boston. “We look forward to celebrating and honoring him on April 14th for all that he has contributed to NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics, and the sports and entertainment world as a whole. While we will surely miss him in future seasons, he will always be an important part of our NBC Sports Boston family.”

“Mike Gorman has made an indelible mark on Celtics fans, and we can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate his career than at the last home game of one of the most memorable regular seasons in the team’s history,” said Boston Celtics President, Rich Gotham. “His insight, knowledge, and passion have enriched Celtics games for generations of Celtics viewers. We congratulate Mike on an exceptional 43-year run, and thank him for being a treasured member of the Celtics family.”

Mike Gorman has served as the Boston Celtics play-by-player announcer since 1981. He currently holds the longest tenure as play-by-play voice for a Boston professional sports franchise. Gorman and the late great Tommy Heinsohn also made up TV’s longest running telecast duo.

Gorman’s vast resume as a play-by-play announcer includes being the primary announcer for ESPN’s Big Monday during the 1980’s. He has also called the NCAA basketball tournament on CBS, and the NBA Playoffs on TNT. He was a basketball play-by-play announcer for the 2016 Rio Olympics on NBC and previously used his expertise to serve as a tennis correspondent with NBC during the 1992 Olympics alongside veteran announcer Bud Collins.

A former aviator in the U.S. Navy, Gorman began his broadcasting career at WNBH in New Bedford and WPRO radio in Providence. He served as sports director at WPRI-TV in Providence, as the voice of the University of Rhode Island Rams on WPRO and as television play-by-play man for the Providence College Friars.

Gorman grew up in Dorchester, Mass., and attended Boston State, now known as University of Massachusetts-Boston.

